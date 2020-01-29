× Middlesex Health restricting patient visitors due to increase of flu

MIDDLETOWN — Middlesex Health officials announced Wednesday significant changes to its facilities and the guests it services.

Effective immediately, the hospital is now limiting who can visit or accompany patients due to an increase in the prevalence of the flu, a statement read.

According to officials, the restrictions apply throughout Middlesex Health’s service locations.

That includes the Middlesex Hospital main campus in Middletown, two emergency departments in Westbrook and Marlborough and an outpatient surgical center on Saybrook Road in Middletown.

Officials say until further notice, only immediate family members or a designated support person may visit or accompany patients.

A maximum of two visitors at a time and no one under the age of 18 is allowed to accompany patients unless special permission is granted, according to the statement. Those visitors are also required to clean their hands and wear a mask to ensure safety.

Hospital officials are encouraging anyone without a flu shot to get one.

“If you have an upper respiratory infection with or without a fever, please refrain from visiting a Middlesex patient or accompanying anyone to a Middlesex Health facility.”

According to statement, the hospital is not implementing visitor restrictions due to the new coronavirus, but symptoms of the coronavirus overlap with symptoms of the flu.

Middlesex Health says it always strives to provide the safest, highest-quality health care and the best experience possible to the community, and this is one way to ensure that it continues to do so.

“Limiting the number of visitors per patient is in the best interest of patients, staff and guests, officials wrote.”