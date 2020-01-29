Mostly sunny, highs in the 30s Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a chilly morning and will be a cool day, as highs reach the upper 30s to 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The breeze will stay around 10-20 mph much of the day, making it feel pretty cold out there. These temperatures aren’t out of the ordinary for a typical January, but it’s been such a warm month that many of us aren’t used to it!

The next few days all stay quiet as well, with temperatures in the 40 degree range and a good amount of sunshine.

After this quiet week, we’re watching the weekend for our next storm chance, but it doesn’t look like it’ll all come together in time to give us big snowfall. There is the chance we get brushed by a few snow showers as the storm makes its way past, and a much lower chance that the storm gets its act together and blankets us with heavy snow.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows: 14-19.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Quiet. Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few rain/snow showers. High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy: High: Mid-40s

