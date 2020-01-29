Norm Pattis calls Dulos condition “grim,” “dire”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, NY — From a legal battle to a battle for life. We are continuing to dig for new information related to the condition of Fotis Dulos. Dulos has been getting treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for the last 24 hours.

Wednesday’s developments at the bond hearing were actually very important for what happens at the hospital. Paying Dulos’ bond, even though a re-arrest was ordered, allows Fotis Dulos’ family to visit him. According to Norm Pattis, Dulos sister Rena and her husband are flying in from Greece Wednesday to visit Fotis sometime on Thursday.

”The situation is grim. Mr. Dulos is hospitalized and we are hoping that he will recover. I’m not going to comment further on his medical condition,” said Attorney Norm Pattis.

FOX61 was in court last Thursday, just five days before Dulos attempted to take his own life. At that time Pattis said, “This is a bad day for us.” But perhaps not as bad as what has unfolded over the last 24 hours.

“Candidly his medical condition is dire,” said Pattis.

All eyes are on the Bronx. It’s been 24 hours since LifeStar and the media descended on Jacobi Medical Center. Fotis Dulos was loaded into a waiting ambulance and taken into the emergency room.

From hospital officials, mum was the word Wednesday. “We cannot comment nor confirm Mr. Dulos is a patient,” said John Doyle of Jacobi Medical Center. At last check, Dulos was still in critical condition. “We will await word from physicians about what is reasonable to expect,” said Pattis.

Dulos is still under armed guard. Jacobi Medical Center has their own police department.

Dulos is undergoing treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning and could be spending at least 90-minutes at a time, for five days a week in a hyperbaric chamber.

“Brain damage. And that’s what one worries about,” remarked Dr. Steven Wolf of St. Francis Hospital. ”It’s no different than if someone has a cardiac arrest someone has a cardiac arrest and they are without circulating blood and oxygen to the brain. Until they respond and regain their life signs, you don’t really know what the end result will be.”

Jacobi Medical Center has a walk in hyperbaric chamber that can accommodate nine people at a time. That’s significant because Dr. Wolf says you would need that to allow medical staff to go in with him to help him breath.