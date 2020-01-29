× Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

International sports events in China are being affected by the spread of a new virus outbreak in the country.

The international ski federation canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for the mountain venue where the sport will be held during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

A men’s downhill had been scheduled for Feb. 15 in Yanqing to start a two-race weekend. Games in China next week in field hockey’s women’s Pro League have been postponed. Olympic qualifying events scheduled in China in February in soccer, basketball and boxing have been moved elsewhere.

More than 100 deaths in China have been recorded because of the virus.