Police use ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ to track down criminals

The viral idea started by the American country music legend is now being used by cops in England to track down criminal suspects.

Author: WTHR (TEGNA)

Police in the United Kingdom are hoping a viral sensation will help them nab a few criminals.

The Durham Constabulary in northeast England posted their own “Dolly Parton Challenge” Jan. 24 to gather tips on Paul Bishop, who is wanted in connection with a suspected burglary last month.

Have you seen Paul Bishop? We’d like to speak to him in connection with a suspected burglary which occurred in December. If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Peterlee Police team on 101. #DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/bhjjEfT0Yq — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) January 24, 2020

The tweet shows four photos of the suspect, framed in the way the country music icon Dolly Parton did in a Jan. 21 tweet.

“Get a woman who can do it all,” Parton tweeted, sharing photos mocking those often seen on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Parton’s tweet has been liked 256,000 times and retweeted 38,000 times, starting a viral trend with the hashtag “#DollyPartonChallenge.”

The Durham Constabulary’s post has 2,100 likes and several comments commending their effort.

Tuesday, police in Cleveland, England followed suit to get tips on a burglary suspect of their own, sharing photos of 32-year-old Scott Mizsei. The department gave credit to their fellow officers in Durham for the inspiration.