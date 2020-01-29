× Series of upcoming pie shop pop-ups to highlight Hartford’s business district

HARTFORD — What’s your favorite kind of pie? Apple or pumpkin? Blueberry or cherry?

Whatever you gravitate to, you’ll be able to grab a slice during Granny’s Pie Factory’s pop-up pie shop event in Hartford!

The Hartford Business Improvement District (Hartford BID) and Hartford.com are partnering with Granny’s Pie Factory to launch the pop-up shops. The goal is to activate small businesses in Hartford’s central business district.

“This kind of temporary pop-up shop gives us a great way to work with small business and property owners to pilot ideas, test new concepts, and bring something interesting and fun into our community – today, it happens to be pie,” says Hartford BID Executive Director, Jordan Polon.

The first pop-up pie shop will coincide with national Cherry Pie Day on February 20th, and will take place at 50 Pratt Street from 12p.m. – 4 p.m. Pie for lunch? Sounds good.

Granny’s Pie Factory will be selling pie by the slice, and whole pies, all baked fresh in their East Hartford facility.

More information on the pop-up pie shop, including a full menu of available pies, and future dates and locations will be available at Hartford.com/piehole.