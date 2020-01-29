Trump looks to sign trade deal, show wins during impeachment

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump is eager to show off a big policy win during his impeachment trial by signing into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign.

Trade experts say the impact will be a modest one as Canada and Mexico already represent the top two export markets for U.S. goods.

But the pact Trump is signing Wednesday, along with a “phase one” agreement with China, dials down trade tensions that contributed to slowing economic growth globally.

Trump is expected to sign the bill at 11 a.m.

