UConn snaps 4-game losing streak with 78-63 win over Temple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- Christian Vital scored 15 points as UConn snapped a four-game losing streak with a 78-63 win over Temple in the American Athletic Conference.

James Bouknight and Brendan Adams each added 12 points, while Josh Carlton, Isaiah Whaley and Akok Akok had 10 apiece for the Huskies.

Nate Pierre-Louis scored 20 points and Quinton Rose had 15 for Temple, which has lost four in a row and seven of its last eight.

UConn never trailed. The Huskies went into halftime up 36-21 and extended that lead to 24 in the second half.