A Puppy Bowl talent back in Bloomfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- She's a full of life eight month old puppy mix who got the call up to play in the Puppy Bowl.

"Squash" is one of two dogs from the shelter Dog Star Rescue who made it to Puppy Bowl 16. The program was taped in the fall and will air on Animal Planet this Sunday afternoon.

"It's pretty exciting for us," said Marty Smith, part of the all volunteer force at Dog Star Rescue. Smith added, "it's a great way for shelters to talk about what's going on with them and how all of these things need to be rescued."

Soon after Squash returned from her Puppy Bowl experience, she was adopted by a family in Torrington. Smith said, this year, 96 dogs from 61 different shelters around the country participated in the Puppy Bowl.

"We want these dogs to have the best lives possible," Smith added.

Dog Star Rescue on Tobey Road in Bloomfield will hold a Puppy Bowl watch party on Sunday afternoon. Dogs are welcome, a $10 donation gets you in the door.