× Access Health reports over 1,000 consumers’ information compromised in data breach

HARTFORD — Access Health CT reported that around 1,100 consumers’ personal information may have been compromised in a data breach.

According to Access Health, those affected will be receiving an orange envelope in the mail this week. The information inside is for those consumers to enroll in free services that will help protect their personal information.

“Access Health CT takes the privacy and security of consumers’ personal information seriously, and it is making this public notice in an abundance of caution,” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel. “We apologize for any inconvenience to consumers and we remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our consumers’ best interests as our number one priority.”

Access Health also said they will be reaching out to consumers directly which includes phone calls and emails to alert the consumers to look out for the envelopes.

At this time it’s unknown when the breach happened.

After they learned of the data breach, Access Health said they worked with third-party experts to help with proactive steps the agency could take so a breach wouldn’t happen again.

Access Health said they have several efforts in place that will improve security.

Consumers can call Access Health CT at 855-805-4325 if they have questions.