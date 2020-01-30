× Anthony Todt formally charged with killing wife, 3 children

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Prosecutors have formally charged a man with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World.

Four charges of second-degree murder were filed Wednesday against 44-year-old Anthony Todt in Osceola County court.

Todt might still face the death penalty if the charges are increased to first-degree murder.

Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes.

Todt was arrested earlier this month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, were found dead at the Celebration home. The family’s dog was also killed. Officials believe they had been dead since late December.