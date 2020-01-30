Criminal Justice Commission interviews 4 candidates for Chief State’s Attorney office

HARTFORD — Interviews for the chief law enforcement officer job will be underway this morning in Hartford. Some of them have prosecuted high-profile cases in the state, including the state’s case against Fotis Dulos.

Four candidates are set to be interviewed:

Richard J. Colangelo, Jr., who has served as State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk since July 2015.

Kevin D. Lawlor, who has served as Deputy Chief State’s Attorney for Operations since July 2018 after 12 years as State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Ansonia/Milford.

Erik T. Lohr, Associate Attorney General for Legal Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General since January 2019 and who began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Maureen T. Platt, who has served as State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Waterbury since June 2011.

Stamford State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo is a prosecutor in the Fotis Dulos case. Dulos has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. Most recently, Colangelo appealed to a judge to modify Dulos’ terms of release after Dulos was seen taking things from a memorial for Jennifer. Dulos is currently in critical condition at a New York hospital after attempting to take his life.

Deputy Cheif State’s Attorney for Operations Kevin Lawlor prosecuted the state’s case against Christopher Plaskon, who was found guilty of murder in the killing of 16-year-old Maren Sanchez inside Jonathan Law High School in Milford on April 25, 2014.

The Chief State’s Attorney is the chief law enforcement officer for the State of Connecticut and administrative head of the Division of Criminal Justice, which includes the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and the State’s Attorneys’ offices for the 13 Judicial Districts.