EXCLUSIVE- Mawhinney’s lawyer shares update on his client amidst Fotis Dulos death 

HARTFORD- Following the death of Fotis Dulos, both Michelle Trocnois and Kent Mawhinney will still have to face their day in court for charges in the Jennifer Dulos case. Kent Mawhinney’s lawyer spoke exclusively to FOX61 with an update on his client Thursday afternoon.

Criminal defense attorney Lee Gold was unable to share a lot of details about his client, but said Mawhinney is doing his best to handle his current situation.

Mawhinney, a Bloomfield lawyer and personal friend of Fotis Dulos, is facing conspiracy to commit murder in the case of Jennifer Dulos. Mawhinney is the only suspect who failed to post bond and remains in police custody at the Cheshire Correctional Center.

Although with news of Fotis Dulos’ death breaking Thursday, questions remain on how this will affect the case. Gold declined to comment on the case during our interview, but did share one update when asked about how his client is handling the situation.

“As best as anybody can, who are obviously in this situation, position, it’s difficult but you know, he is handling it as best as he can,” Gold said.

Gold also is representing Mawhinney in another criminal case; charges filed against him by his estranged wife, including sexual assault and violation of a protection order. Mawhinney was due in Hartford Superior Court for those charges Friday morning, but the date has been continued to another time.

Additionally, on Tuesday Mawhinney was placed on an interim suspension by a Hartford Superior Court judge - stripped of his law license until further notice.

When asked for a comment specifically on the death of Fotis Dulos, Gold said he will have to talk to his client before doing so.