Family visiting Fotis Dulos in hospital after suicide attempt
BRONX, New York — Fotis Dulos, the Farmington man accused of killing his wife, remains hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
On Thursday, Dulos’ sister and his criminal defense attorney were at Jacobi visiting Dulos.
Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Attorney Norm Pattis and Rena Dulos were seen walking out of Jacobi and back inside. “No pictures,” Pattis said. Rena Dulos flew in to New York from Greece on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos attempted suicide on Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition. He is charged with murder and other charges in the disappearance and apparent death of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer was last seen on surveillance cameras after dropping her children off at school on May 24.
”The situation is grim. Mr. Dulos is hospitalized and we are hoping that he will recover. I’m not going to comment further on his medical condition,” Norm Pattis said on Wednesday. “Candidly his medical condition is dire,” said Pattis.
Dulos was discovered by Farmington Police in his car in medical distress Tuesday morning. After receiving CPR in his driveway, he was rushed to UConn Medical Center and later flown by Lifestar Helicopter to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber.
Expect more from FOX61 on the News at 4:00 p.m.