Fotis Dulos’ life story written a year before Jennifer’s disappearance

AVON - A photojournalist shared a project of his, one that he has held on for quite some time all because it is based on Fotis Dulos' success.

Two years ago, Michael Fiedler said he met Dulos and Michelle Troconis at the Jefferson Crossing home for a photo book project he was working on.

It was portraits of people and their life stories called "Working Journal."

Fiedler was about to publish the book with Dulos in it until the news of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance were released.

That is when he decided to public the book without Dulos in it.

"It was like photographing a guy from GQ magazine," said Fiedler.

Fiedler said the home was one to remember.

"Luxurious, everything was done perfectly, his office was immaculate, he was very well spoken, he seemed liked a great guy," added Fiedler.

Fiedler said he captured the black and white photo of Dulos smiling with Troconis next to him.

"They sat close at the table. They got along really well. I kind of felt like she was a really an intricate part of what he was doing with his career," added Fiedler.

Next to the photo were words written by Dulos himself. Dulos wrote about the American dream, growing up in Greece with his father, the love he had for his five children and being a successful builder.

In May 2019, the news broke about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance and later on, Fotis' involvement in the case.

Fiedler said he made the decision to publish his book in August 2019 but took Fotis out of it given the circumstances.

As Fiedler looked back on the events that have transpired overtime, he said he is still trying to figure out what happened to the Fotis he met.

"When the events that happened played out, it kind of gives you a pause and makes you realize that maybe things aren’t always what they seem," added Fiedler.

Read page below:

“Dad let go. You are hurting my hand.” This was my usual complaint to my father, who insisted in always accompanying me during the rare occasions that I was allowed to walk through the streets of Constantinople (presently known as Istanbul) in fear of terrorism. It is in Constantinople, where I was born and raised for the first seven years of my life, the youngest of a family of four with Greek origin. Being a part of the Greek minority in Turkey allowed me to witness and understand a great deal about what it takes to live harmoniously in a multi-cultural society. The people themselves, regardless of their religion and ethnic background, always managed to put aside their differences, respect each other and sustain productive, and at times, sincere and friendly human relations. This mentality stayed with me throughout my whole life. My family moved to Athens, Greece an by the time I was in my late teens and approaching the end of my high school years, I knew that I wanted to get exposed to society and cultures beyond the confines of my own country. Greece which is demographically a very homogeneous country, had become my home, but I felt an overwhelming need to be immersed in an environment with more cultural diversity. This was one of the major reasons behind my decision to study in the US for my undergraduate and graduate degrees. When I attended Brown University and Columbia Business School, I met people from every corner of the globe and this excited me beyond belief. After nine years in NYC, seven of them working for a management consultancy, I decided to move to Connecticut. I became a father of five beautiful children, two girls and three boys, who all, and each one, mean the world to me. I started Fore Group in 2004, and became a builder of fine homes. I love creating structures that compliment their surroundings, enhancing them. Mostly though, I love working with others and bringing their vision to life; giving them a place to call home. Home for me is being with my loved ones. My father no longer makes me hold his hand, I am now free to explore the world and share its possibilities with my loved ones. FOTIS DULOS father, builder skier