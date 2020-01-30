From East Hartford to Hollywood, K9 officers excel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- It was a training day when we caught up with East Hartford Police K9 officers, German Shepards, Casus Belli and Capo.

Both dogs were training with their police officer partners on the sprawling grounds of the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill. Officer Todd Mona, the handler of Casus and Officer Juan Rivera, who is Capo's partner, were selected to participate in the new A&E show, "America's Top Dog".

The program which pits K9's from across the country in a sort of America Ninja Warrior competion premiered earlier this month.

Rivera said, "it was pretty wild that they reached out to us and found us to participate."

Officer Mona said, "I never expected an opportunity to come our way like this."

Mona has a storied history as a K9 officer, and trainer; in 2009 he was shot in the leg while, his partner at the time, K9 Primo, was stabbed. Both officers made courageous recoveries.

While the results of the America's Top Dog compeition can't be divulged, Rivera and Capo's episode is set to air on A&E on February 4th. Officer Mona and K9 Casus Belli will be featured in a program in the weeks to come but the date is not yet set.

Officer Mona and Officer Rivera began a K9 instagram account for the department K9's @easthartfordpdk9

