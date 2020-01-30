× Governor Ned Lamont to announce first legislative proposal for 2020 session

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will announce the first legislative proposal of the 2020 session Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Lamont were pushing for a special session on tolls before the 2020 regular session began.

The governor was set to meet with Democrats behind closed doors on Monday to go over a bill regarding “truck only tolls” in Connecticut.

A 32-page draft was released.

Tolls only apply to large commercial trucks.

The DOT commissioner will set initial rates between $6 and no more than $13.

A Transportation Policy Council would be established. The DOT would not be able to raise rates without approval from this council.

An informational hearing is scheduled for January 31. It is public and you can go and comment if you would like to have your voice heard.

The bill calls for 12 toll gantries on Connecticut bridges that are in need of updates because of aging infrastructure.

The locations include I-84 in Waterbury near the Mixmaster junction with Route 8, I-84 in West Hartford, I-95 in Stamford, and I-95 at the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

Republicans remain opposed to any proposal that brings tolls back to Connecticut’s highways.