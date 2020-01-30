× Lamont names Richard J Conlangelo Jr. as Chief State’s attorney

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced January 30 that Criminal Justice Commission selecting Richard J. Colangelo will be the new Chief State’s Attorney.

“I commend the members of the Criminal Justice Commission for making this selection process open and involving the public throughout each step,” said Lamont. “Ever since Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane announced his impending retirement last summer, the commission invited the public to participate in ways they have never been involved before, including through public hearings and the ability to provide written comments to its members. The chief state’s attorney has a significant impact on our justice system, which is why the commission’s decision to involve the public should be applauded. I congratulate Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. on his appointment and I look forward to working with him on efforts that bring about our unified goals of increasing the safety of every community in our state.”

Colangelo will serve the remainder of the 5-year term to which Kevin T. Kane was appointed as Chief State`s Attorney in 2016. Mr. Kane retired December 1, 2019, after 47 years as a prosecutor, the last 13 as Chief State`s Attorney.