× Lawyers: Fotis Dulos left note saying he didn’t kill wife

A Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife insisted he was innocent in a note found at his home after police say he tried to kill himself.

That’s according to a court motion filed Thursday by defense lawyers for Fotis Dulos.

Police say Dulos was found unresponsive Tuesday in a vehicle in the garage of his Farmington home.

He’s being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a New York City hospital. Dulos is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos, whose disappeared in May after dropping their five children off at school in New Canaan.

Read the motion below: