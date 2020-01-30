Dulos search warrant sealed; Lawyers move to appoint receiver for Farmington home as Dulos remains in critical condition in New York

FARMINGTON — State police said Thursday that the search warrant they executed at the home of Fotis Dulos has been sealed.

Also Thursday, Lawyers for Jennifer Dulos’ mother have moved to appoint a receiver for Dulos’ home in Farmington.

Dulos remains in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx after he was found in his garage with the car running. Jacobi Hospital offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Police had secured a search warrant Wednesday to search the home.

State Police issued a statement on Thursday, saying:

“had executed a search warrant at 4 Jefferson Drive, Farmington, as it relates to the on-going murder investigation of Jennifer Farber

Dulos. Farmington Police detectives were also on-hand in the furtherance of their separate investigation. The aforementioned search warrant has been sealed by court. The Connecticut State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the media and the public that the court-issued gag order is still in effect, which prevents us from commenting

on the specifics of our investigation. The Farmington Police Department is responsible for the investigation of the attempted suicide. Any inquires relating to the attempted suicide should be directed to Farmington Police

Department.

Richard Weinstein, an attorney for Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Farber-Dulos, has filed a motion with Hartford Superior Court asking for an emergency order to appoint a West Hartford real estate agency as receiver to secure the property at Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, due to Fotis Dulos’ medical situation.

Weinstein says the house is currently “unattended” and mentions that the plaintiff has a mortgage on the house of $2.3 million and property taxes due for $21,000.

The attorneys believe is the utilities may be not paid and there is concern over “vandalism, looters and preserving the mechanicals of the home” since Dulos is not currently living in the home and may not be able to return.

The attorneys are asking that Robert M. Giuffria, Jr, of Tea Leaf Realty – the original listing agent, be appointed receiver since he is familiar with the property.

There was a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon despite Dulos’ condition, and the judge had ordered Dulos’ rearrest and raised his bond by $500,000.

“We have agreed that he can be in rearrest status when and if he is capable of returning to court,” said Dulos’ lawyer, Norm Pattis.

Pattis said he won’t speculate as to why Dulos attempted to take his own life. But, he indicated, he blames himself, in part, for what happened.

“A lawyer’s commitment is to be a shepherd to his client and to walk them through the valley of the shadow of death and sometimes you make a call where you think your client is self-destructive that is based on the best judgment that you can see,” an emotional Pattis said. “So there was nothing that led me to believe that. So, I look back and wonder what I missed.”

Pattis says if his client’s bond was revoked, then Dulos would have been in the custody of the State of New York because that’s where he’s being treated. And, if that was the case, his family would have had a very difficult time gaining access to him.