Los Angeles Lakers release statement in remembrance of Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers released a statement following the passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The statement was released on their Instagram Wednesday night.

We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever. The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public statement Wednesday, posting a long message on Instagram.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Vanessa Bryant continued by sending her condolences to the families of the other seven victims from Sunday.

She wrote: “We share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”

The 41-year-old retired NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed Sunday morning in Southern California in a helicopter crash.