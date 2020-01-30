× Man arrested in connection with Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened in July of 2019.

Police said that Rajohn Joti-James, 21 of Ansonia, turned himself over to police on January 28.

Officers responded to Howard Avenue in the area of Church Street after a report of shots fired.

“Shortly after the initial report of shots fired, Griffin Hospital contacted the police department reporting a gunshot victim in the emergency room,” police said in a release.

Police said the victim of the shooting was a 21-year-old Ansonia resident who was shot multiple times.

“The victim fled the scene of the shooting and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle,” police said. “The victim was transferred from Griffin Hospital to a New Haven hospital where he is listed as serious but stable.”

Police said numerous shell casings of different calibers were located on Howard Avenue and Church Street that indicated at least two people shooting in the area.

“There were more than a dozen shots fired in the incident,” police said.