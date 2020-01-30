AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
New Orleans Saints helped shape accused clergy list, victim lawyers say

Posted 11:16 AM, January 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints maintain their PR work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal.”

But attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping decide “which names should or should not” be included in the archdiocese’s list of credibly accused clergy.

That list has become a key point in the controversy surrounding the team since news of the Saints emails broke last week.

An AP analysis of the list of 57 credibly accused clergy found it underestimated the actual number by at least 20.

