No. 4 UConn extends AAC streak with 80-50 win over Cincy

STORRS -- Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points; Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 4 UConn beat Cincinnati 80-50 to win its 129th straight American Athletic Conference game.

Olivia Nelson Ododa and Christyn Williams each chipped in with 12 points for the Huskies, who led just 35-31 at halftime, before pulling away in the second half.

Antoinette Miller had 19 points for the Bearcats, who had won four of their last five games.

The Huskies have won all 111 regular-season AAC games since the formation of the conference in 2013 and each of the six conference tournaments.