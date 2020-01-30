Norm Pattis: ‘Fotis Dulos has died’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, New York -- Norm Pattis announced Thursday evening that his client Fotis Dulos has died.

Fotis Dulos, the Farmington man accused of killing his wife, was hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

On Thursday, Dulos' sister and his criminal defense attorney were at Jacobi visiting Dulos.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Attorney Norm Pattis and Rena Dulos were seen walking out of Jacobi and back inside. "No pictures," Pattis said. Rena Dulos flew in to New York from Greece on Wednesday.

Pattis' colleague Attorney Kevin Smith emerged from the hospital at around 2:20 p.m. "Guys, you know I'm going to start dropping F bombs, move," Smith said to reporters.

Fotis Dulos attempted suicide on Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition. He is charged with murder and other charges in the disappearance and apparent death of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer was last seen on surveillance cameras after dropping her children off at school on May 24.

”The situation is grim. Mr. Dulos is hospitalized and we are hoping that he will recover. I’m not going to comment further on his medical condition,” Norm Pattis said on Wednesday. “Candidly his medical condition is dire,” said Pattis.

Dulos was discovered by Farmington Police in his car in medical distress Tuesday morning. After receiving CPR in his driveway, he was rushed to UConn Medical Center and later flown by Lifestar Helicopter to Jacobi Medical Center to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber.

DEVELOPING: I spotted Norm Pattis leaving Jacobi’s visitor center with Rena. I asked him how Fotis was doing. His only response was no pictures please. I asked him if he would come speak with us off property. He said maybe later. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/DjEjJe3Zjw — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 30, 2020

Here is the video as they emerged from Jacobi Medical Center’s public visitor lobby. They stopped behind a pillar. Then went back inside the visitor center. Norm was with Fotis’ sister Rena Dulos. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lCnAvp1HFs — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 30, 2020

Kevin Smith again...walking back into Jacobi. @FOX61News I asked him who is making medical decisions for Fotis? pic.twitter.com/JztEbju3XC — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 30, 2020

