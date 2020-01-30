PD: Hartford woman charged after driving on the wrong side of the road, urinating in police car

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford woman is facing multiple charges after she was found driving on the wrong side of the road, urinated in the back of a police car, and purposefully flooded her cell.

An officer saw 30-year-old Katia Perez driving south in the northbound lane of Route 5 around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Perez then pulled back onto the southbound lane at a median break and pulled over to the side of the road. Police said Perez had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Hartford, and she was taken into custody.

Police said while being transported to headquarters, Perez intentionally urinated in the back of the police cruiser.

Perez was then reportedly physically combative with officers during the booking process, and then purposefully flooded the cell area.

Police charged Perez with Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree, Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (2 counts), Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Attempt to Assault a Public Safety Officer.

Perez was held on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.