Preliminary report released of West Haven police shooting

WEST HAVEN — The Division of Criminal Justice released a preliminary report on the police shooting of Mubarak Soulemane on January 30.

Read the full report by clicking here.

Soulemane was killed after a police chase that start in Norwalk on January 15. He crashed the car on Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

“An altercation occurred at that time. Some shots were fired and the suspect was struck by some gunfire,” said State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas Wednesday night.

The Connecticut State Police Troopers involved in this incident were:

Trooper Brian North, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the State Police for 7 ½ years