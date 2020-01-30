Quiet stretch of January weather continues; Sunny, highs in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our beautiful and quiet stretch of January weather continues today. Even though it’s cold, it’s seasonable for this time of year!

Friday will be milder with highs in the lower 40s along with increasing clouds.

Then we’re on the WEATHER WATCH for this weekend as a big storm takes shape offshore. While it is a close call, it looks like the worst part of the storm will stay out to sea. There’s also not a lot of cold air in place. That means there’s a chance for a few light rain/snow showers (fringe effects) or the storm could still miss, staying offshore. Either way, we’re not looking at any threat for major snow here.

Next week looks even milder with a couple days near 50 degrees!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 18-25.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for a few rain/snow showers, but not a big storm. High: 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

