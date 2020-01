× Senate Democrats say ‘no special session’ for tolls vote

HARTFORD — Senate Democrats tell us there will not be a special session for a vote on trucks-only tolling.

Lawmakers were trying to get a vote done before the regular session starts on Wednesday.

FOX61 was told that a vote could happen at the end of next week, but it hasn’t been scheduled.

A public hearing on the bill is still planned for tomorrow.

A 32-page draft on tolls was released Monday.