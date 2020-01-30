× UConn football announces games against Michigan and UNC

STORRS — The UConn Huskies football team announced that it will face off against the Michigan Wolverines in 2022 and the University of North Carolina in 2026 and 2027.

The Huskies will travel to Ann Arbor to battle Michigan on September 17,2022. Michigan will not return the game to play the Huskies in Connecticut. Instead, the Wolverines will pay a $1.8 million guarantee to UConn on or before February 1, 2023.

Michigan was ranked as high as #7 in the AP poll in 2019, before finishing at #18.

The UNC series will begin in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, September 19,2026. Then Tar Heels will travel to East Hartford for a game on September 18.2027.

UConn recently joined the Big East Conference and said its football team will remain independent. The American Athletic voted to terminate UConn’s membership, effective July 1st, 2020.