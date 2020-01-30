SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: A cargo chip (L) arrives into the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest container port in the U.S., after departing from the Port of Yantian, China, on November 7, 2019 in San Pedro, California. Port of Los Angeles officials said today October cargo volume was down 19 percent this year compared with October, 2018 due to tariffs imposed in the U.S.-China trade war. The Port of Los Angeles along with neighboring Port of Long Beach are the United States' main gateways for trade with Asia. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in fourth quarter
The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019, capping a year when growth slowed significantly due to a weaker global economy and trade war uncertainties.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the fourth-quarter increase in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, matched the 2.1% gain of the third quarter.