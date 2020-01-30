AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

Posted 4:29 PM, January 30, 2020, by

John Andretti midt/Getty Images)

Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.

Mario Andretti is John’s uncle.

John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.