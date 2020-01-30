× Who is Anna Curry?

THE BRONX — As Fotis Dulos’s attorney announced his death, a new person of interest has surfaced in the story.

Bond records, obtained by FOX61 through a Freedom of Information Request, revealed that a woman from South Carolina, Anna Curry, paid $147,000 to help Dulos post his $6 million bond earlier this month.

Curry was listed on the bond documents as Dulos’ “best friend.” She also agreed to paying $18,000 a month to the Palmetto Surety Corporation.

Of that $148,000, Dulos payed $1,000 by check. FOX61 has also obtained an email from Casey Bail Bonds Inc. to Connecticut’s Insurance Departmet Fraud and Investigations Unit. Mary Anne Casey wrote “I am extremely concerned with the bonds written” for Dulos. The concern was over the “financial stability” of Palmetto Surety.

Curry did not return a phone message left Wednesday night.

Dulos put up three mortgages including the homes at Jefferson Crossing and the one in New Canaan, as collateral.

The properties became a point of issue, as sources told FOX61 the bondholder is being questioned about whether the real estate assets that Dulos put up to secure his bond and release have enough equity due to liens and mortgages.

An emergency bond hearing was scheduled Tuesday but eventually happened Wednesday after Dulos was found inside his Farmington home unresponsive.

Dulos was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment. On January 29, Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said that his client’s condition is “dire.” Dulos was pronounced dead on Thursday evening.

Dulos was charged with the murder in connection with the dissappearance of his estranged with Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May 24, 2019.