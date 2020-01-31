A newborn baby found dead inside an Enfield Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD - A neighborhood is shocked to hear a newborn child was found dead in a home on their quiet Enfield neighborhood.

"Tragic, sad and heartbreaking," said Haley Desantis.

"It’s insane. Oh my God," said Katie Snelgrove.

Were re just some of the words neighbors used tp describe this scene becoming the talk of their street. Authorities were called to 67 Sharren Lane around 10 a.m. to do a wellbeing check.

"Unfortunately, upon the arrival of officers, the newborn was located and found to be deceased," said Chief Alaric Fox of Enfield Police.

Enfield police quickly secured the scene and began investigating the home. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit joined to help in the investigation. As for who called 911 or persons of interest, authorities say it’s too early to provide specifics.

"Enfield police officers have obtained a search warrant for this address. Officers are on scene now with the Connecticut State police and expect to be on scene throughout the course of the evening as this investigation continues to unfold," said Chief Fox.

"It’s intimidating," said Snelgrove. "You see it on the news or like on 'Dateline' all the time but to have it actually happen right here on your own street like where I was born and raised and grew up."

Residents of the tight-knit community say they know each other very well but say their neighbors at the end of the street kept to themselves.

"They are very quiet. They really stay in the house often. I don’t really see them," said Desantis. "I don’t really even know what they look like besides the girl who walks to school with my son on the bus."

Neighbors say a second girl lives at the home with two parents. Regardless of the murky circumstances around the death of the infant, the scene is difficult to bear.

"What mother wouldn’t be brokenhearted over this. It's crazy," said Desantis.

Enfield police say they don’t see an immediate solution to this investigation. They say it will likely take some time to resolve.