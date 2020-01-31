Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dead at age 92

BREAKING: Fotis Dulos declared dead
EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 13: Mary Higgins Clark attends the Authors Night For The East Hampton Library at The East Hampton Library on August 13, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for East Hampton Library)

Publishing’s “Queen of Suspense” has died. Mary Higgins Clark, whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

A widow with five children in her late 30s, she became a perennial best-seller over the second half of her life, writing or co-writing “A Stranger Is Watching,” “Daddy’s Little Girl” and more than 50 other favorites.

Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, such as the besieged young prosecutor in “Just Take My Heart.”

