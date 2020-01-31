Caucus Curriculum: How Democrats and Republicans tally their results

Author: Elias Johnson, WOI

IOWA — The Iowa caucuses are on February 3rd, and “We are Iowa” talks about how the results are tallied for each party on caucus night.

This year, Democrats have inserted something new to the caucus: presidential preference cards.

When Democrats enter the room on caucus night, they’ll be asked to write down the candidate they prefer to support.

This is a paper trail so that if a campaign requests a recount, there will be a record of that night.

But for the rest of the night, volunteers will count up the number of people in the room and the number of people who are in each presidential campaign’s corner and report those numbers to the state party.

Republicans, again, have a simpler reporting process.

Caucus-goers submit their support through a piece of paper with a candidate’s name on it. Then those names are tallied up by caucus chairs and reported to the state party.

41.878003 -93.097702