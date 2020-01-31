Clouds fill in by Friday afternoon; Tracking off-shore storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! After a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens and 20s, we’ll warm up into the 40s by this afternoon. While it’s another quiet day, clouds may start to filter in during the afternoon and evening. An offshore storm will be passing by the area late tonight and into tomorrow, and it may brush us with a quick rain or snow shower. Overall, it really doesn’t look like any significant impacts from this storm, as it will stay WELL offshore and pass a few hundred miles to our southeast.

After a possible light rain or snow shower during the early morning hours, the rest of the day Saturday will be mainly cloudy but dry.

Winter-lovers, don’t look now but next week looks even milder with a couple days near 50 degrees! There is a chance for precipitation, but not likely of the winter variety, as rain showers are in the forecast for the middle of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning sun, increasing PM clouds. High: Low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain or snow shower. Lows: 30-35.

SATURDAY: Chance for an early rain/snow shower, mostly cloudy. High: 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

