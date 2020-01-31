BREAKING: Fotis Dulos declared dead
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Coast Guard officer sentenced to 13 years in federal prison

Posted 9:16 PM, January 31, 2020, by

WASHINGTON — Christopher Hasson was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.

Hasson was arrested in 2019 for wanting to conduct a mass killing. The Coast Guard began to investigate him in 2018 after concerns of illegal possession of controlled substances, firearms and other misconduct.

“Any semblance of hate, bigotry or advocacy of violence has no place in our Coast Guard,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard. “This includes involvement with white supremacist or extremist groups of any type. This behavior is incompatible with the Coast Guard‘s Core Values of Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty.”

In addition to prison time, Hasson will have to serve four years of supervised release.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.