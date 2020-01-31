× Coast Guard officer sentenced to 13 years in federal prison

WASHINGTON — Christopher Hasson was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.

Hasson was arrested in 2019 for wanting to conduct a mass killing. The Coast Guard began to investigate him in 2018 after concerns of illegal possession of controlled substances, firearms and other misconduct.

“Any semblance of hate, bigotry or advocacy of violence has no place in our Coast Guard,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard. “This includes involvement with white supremacist or extremist groups of any type. This behavior is incompatible with the Coast Guard‘s Core Values of Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty.”

In addition to prison time, Hasson will have to serve four years of supervised release.