Federal government declares coronavirus a public health emergency

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health & Human Service signed a public health emergency declaration Friday.

Secretary Alex Azar says the declaration is in response to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

According to officials, the virus’ spread has placed nearly 60 million people under partial or full lockdown in Chinese cities for a week. The UK, US, Japan and several other countries are working to fly their citizens out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province.

