Federal government declares coronavirus a public health emergency

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health & Human Service signed a public health emergency declaration Friday.

Secretary Alex Azar says the declaration is in response to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus.

As part of the Administration’s work to protect Americans and respond to the 2019 Novel #Coronavirus outbreak, today I signed a public health emergency declaration. pic.twitter.com/cpQzmgu9VI — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 31, 2020

The coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

According to officials, the virus’ spread has placed nearly 60 million people under partial or full lockdown in Chinese cities for a week. The UK, US, Japan and several other countries are working to fly their citizens out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province.

This story is developing.