Firefighter injured in New London fire

NEW LONDON — Officials say a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire on Bank Street this morning.

According to police, the fire broke out at a four-story brick building at 45 Bank Street. The lower story was commercial consisting of a restaurant and other businesses. The upper floors were apartments.

At this time it’s not clear how many people were displaced.

No other injuries were reported.

