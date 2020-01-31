First “Kid’s Pop-Up Market” happening Saturday in West Hartford!

BREAKING: Fotis Dulos declared dead
Posted 12:43 PM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 12:44PM, January 31, 2020

Come support young CT entrepreneurs tomorrow, February 1st!

West Hartford-based "Buzz Elm" is hosting a kid ONLY vendor market - it's happening Saturday (2/1) at West Hartford town hall, from 11am-3pm. Parking plenty and FREE.

The Pop-Up Kids Market will feature 56 kid vendors and their hand-made products. Come meet and support young entrepreneurs at work, from all over Central Connecticut. Co-Organizer Melissa Geller along with 5th grader Rowan and 7th grader Annika came on the FOX61 Morning News to talk about the exciting event.

A partial list of booths include:

  • Fleece Blankets
  • Bath bombs
  • Wooden candle holder
  • All kinds of jewelry (wire, rubber, weaving, beaded)
  • Woven potholders
  • T-shirts with positive sayings
  • Tie-dye t-shirts
  • Caramel apples
  • Cake Pops
  • Muffins
  • Slime
  • Kinetic sand
  • 3D printed models
  • Abstract paintings
  • Paintings on canvas
  • Headbands
  • Scrunchies
  • Linoleum prints
