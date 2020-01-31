First “Kid’s Pop-Up Market” happening Saturday in West Hartford!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come support young CT entrepreneurs tomorrow, February 1st!

West Hartford-based "Buzz Elm" is hosting a kid ONLY vendor market - it's happening Saturday (2/1) at West Hartford town hall, from 11am-3pm. Parking plenty and FREE.

The Pop-Up Kids Market will feature 56 kid vendors and their hand-made products. Come meet and support young entrepreneurs at work, from all over Central Connecticut. Co-Organizer Melissa Geller along with 5th grader Rowan and 7th grader Annika came on the FOX61 Morning News to talk about the exciting event.

A partial list of booths include:

Fleece Blankets

Bath bombs

Wooden candle holder

All kinds of jewelry (wire, rubber, weaving, beaded)

Woven potholders

T-shirts with positive sayings

Tie-dye t-shirts

Caramel apples

Cake Pops

Muffins

Slime

Kinetic sand

3D printed models

Abstract paintings

Paintings on canvas

Headbands

Scrunchies

Linoleum prints