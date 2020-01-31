First “Kid’s Pop-Up Market” happening Saturday in West Hartford!

Come support young CT entrepreneurs tomorrow, February 1st!
West Hartford-based "Buzz Elm" is hosting a kid ONLY vendor market - it's happening Saturday (2/1) at West Hartford town hall, from 11am-3pm. Parking plenty and FREE.
The Pop-Up Kids Market will feature 56 kid vendors and their hand-made products. Come meet and support young entrepreneurs at work, from all over Central Connecticut. Co-Organizer Melissa Geller along with 5th grader Rowan and 7th grader Annika came on the FOX61 Morning News to talk about the exciting event.
A partial list of booths include:
- Fleece Blankets
- Bath bombs
- Wooden candle holder
- All kinds of jewelry (wire, rubber, weaving, beaded)
- Woven potholders
- T-shirts with positive sayings
- Tie-dye t-shirts
- Caramel apples
- Cake Pops
- Muffins
- Slime
- Kinetic sand
- 3D printed models
- Abstract paintings
- Paintings on canvas
- Headbands
- Scrunchies
- Linoleum prints
41.758510 -72.741775