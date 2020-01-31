Foodie Friday: Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury

When you dine at Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury, you’re dining in a piece of history. Over 21 years, the restaurant has seen some changes.

“We bought it in ‘98,” said Chris Prosperi, co-owner and chef at Metro Bis. “We’ve had it in three different locations right here on Hopmeadow Street.”

But this location seems to be the holy grail.

“Now we’re at what’s called the Ensign House, which is a historic home, and then the church had it and they added on a chapel,” said Prosperi.

This former church, now making diners feel a certain type of way when they come to eat.

Even more yummies coming out here at Metro Bis! A must eat at if you’re in Simsbury. Find out more on #FoodieFriday today on @FOX61News! pic.twitter.com/W3vbKM6mcI — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) January 31, 2020

That energy is infused right into the food, which is an American style blended with recipes and backgrounds from the staff over the years.

“The food is from all of us,” said Prosperi. “So all my staff has a say in what the specials are so it comes from their backgrounds.”

“I keep coming in every single day, a smile on my face, happy to be here, and even the fourteen-hour days that kill us, we’re all happy at the end of the night,” said chef Brysen Glasper. “We get to go home and eat well, and there’s nothing better than that.”

Eating well includes dishes like shrimp and grits, salmon on a bed of quinoa, and a crowd favorite, the pad Thai.

From eating well to an inviting historic environment, Metro Bis has something for everyone.

“Come here for the food, but also come here to see the place because it’s a historic building,” said Prosperi. “You look from the outside, it’s gorgeous, it’s this old stone built in 1906, and you’re sitting in a chapel eating dinner, what’s better than that?”