× Former Chief Financial Officer for Fairfield charged with burglary, larceny in connection to illegal dumping investigation

FAIRFIELD — Police said the former Chief Financial Officer for the town of Fairfield turned himself in on an arrest warrant Friday morning.

On January 15th, police said 78-year-old Robert Mayer was terminated from his position as Chief Financial Officer. The day after, in the early morning hours, Mayer reportedly entered Sullivan Independence Hall and removed several file folders containing documents belonging to the town. Some of the files were related to the investigation of the “Fill Pile”. In August, 2019, several town employees were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping fill pile.

Police said after a thorough investigation, they secured an arrest warrant for Mayer’s arrest.

Mayer turned himself in Friday at 11:30 a.m. where he was then charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, and Tampering with Evidence.

He was processed and released on a $10,000 court set bond and was ordered to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday.

Police said due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, it will be prosecuted at the chief State’s Attorney’s Office in Rocky Hill.