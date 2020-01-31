Hundreds come to state capital to weigh in on tolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - A public hearing regarding the tolls bill that Governor Ned Lamont has put forward started at 1pm at the state capital.

Hundreds of people on both sides of the issue were at the capital today to voice their opinions at a public hearing on the issue.

Those who were here in favor of tolls said it would create jobs.

“It’s a tolls Bill, but for me it’s a jobs issue. I am looking at 23,000 jobs a year for the next 10 years,” said David Roche, President, Connecticut State Building Trades Counsel.

Those who are against it say Connecticut residents can’t afford another tax.

“You already get over $5 million, you can’t explain. I asked about the lottery tax, it’s supposed to go towards our schools, you can’t tell me where that’s going. So why should we trust you,” said Rev. Ernestine Holloway of Meriden.

The most recent draft of the bill calls for 12 toll gantries on Connecticut bridges that are in need of updates because of aging infrastructure. The locations include I-84 in Waterbury near the Mixmaster junction with Route 8, I-84 in West Hartford, I-95 in Stamford, and I-95 at the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

Democrats believe this could be the best way to generate revenue for our state, that would help fix the infrastructure.

“Truck only tolling that were seeking, you’re allowed to do when it’s specific to bridges that need the repair. Then you can put that money from that truck tolling into the repair of that bridge and to pay back the loans that are necessary to go and put that into place,” said Joe Giulitti, Commissioner, Department of Transportation.

In a news conference this afternoon, Republicans called the language in bill sloppy and say it could lead to cars being tolled in two years.

“ The reason this bill is written so poorly, the reason this Bill has so many loopholes in it and the reason this bill is hurtful to Connecticut is because it was sloppily done just to get Thomas on the books. Not care about responsible investment in Connecticut,” said Rep. Themis Klarides (R) House Minority leader.

A special session on this issue that was scheduled for next week has been canceled, instead they say they will take up the topic in regular session which begins next Wednesday.

41.765804 -72.673372