Neighbors react to Connecticut opera singer tackled by trooper after SUV breaches Mar-A-Lago security

MIDDLETOWN - It was a wild scene in Palm Beach, Florida after police said a Connecticut woman breached security at the president's Mar-a-Lago Resort.

Police said her SUV went through two checkpoints on the property and they even had to fire shots at her car as it headed for the main entrance.

No one was injured in the incident, but police said her erratic driving put many people's lives at risk.

It was around 11:30 a.m. when a Florida Highway Patrolman spotted Hannah Roemhild, 30, of Middletown dancing on top of her rental car.

He then approached her car to find out what was going on.

"He kept trying to get her to respond. she tried to put the vehicle in reverse of which time he kept tapping on the window. When she looked like she was going to put it in drive, he actually smashed the window out to try to grab the steering wheel," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said Roemhild stepped on the gas and led police on a chase as she blew through two checkpoints, leading up to the Mar-a-Lago while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Roemhild kept driving even when shots were fired at her car.

When Roemhild tried to run away to a motel room, she was tackled down by police and arrested.

Police said, however, another woman was inside the car with Roemhild. They believed she was picked up along the way by Roemhild.

The identity of the woman is still being investigated.

Roemhild just so happened to be a locally, well-known opera singer in Connecticut who has performed at churches, the Wadsworth Mansion and restaurants.

Her neighbors in Middetown told FOX61 about Roemhild's past behavior they witnessed.

"She had a little bit of a breakdown and she was crying and screaming and she got taken out by the cops and then I think she came back a little while after," said Melissa Poulin of Middletown.

Another neighbor, Cathy Russo said she used to be close to Roemhild until the day Roemhild asked if she can take pictures of her.

"She started laying on the ground and running around, pulling her hair back and I said what're you doing? She says I want to be a mermaid," said Russo of Middletown.

Roemhild has not yet been interviewed, but police believed she was impaired.

Sheriff Bradshaw added there will be search warrants for the rental car she was driving as well as the motel room she tried to flee to. This is a joint investigation conducted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Secret Service.

He says she wasn't "even remotely close to being able to get into what we call the inner perimeter" of the resort in Palm Beach. Bradshaw says Roemhild was impaired.

"This is not a terrorist thing," Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said, "this is somebody that obviously was impaired somehow and is driving very recklessly and endangering, not only the public, but the law enforcement officers that are there, that's what this is."

He says when officers first approached her, she was inside her car and would not respond when they tapped on the window. Officers finally smashed through the window glass and she drove away. She crashed through two checkpoints before authorities caught up to her.