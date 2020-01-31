BREAKING: Fotis Dulos declared dead
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Officials say shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago

Posted 1:03 PM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 01:30PM, January 31, 2020

PALM BEACH, FL. — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after the incident Friday.

There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the resort main entrance.

Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

Google Map for coordinates 26.677066 by -80.036980.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.