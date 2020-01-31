Olay Super Bowl ad is call to action to get girls into coding

BREAKING: Fotis Dulos declared dead
VENICE, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Project Mc2 Mika Abdalla, Victoria Vida, and Genneya Walton participate with girls coding Google's CS First activity during MGA Entertainment, Cast of Netflix's Project Mc2, and Rashida Jones's celebration of National S.T.E.A.M. Day and the premiere of part 6 in L.A. at Google Headquarters on November 7, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MGA Entertainment)

The ad, set in the backdrop of an all-female space mission, urges the viewer to help Olay raise money for Girls Who Code.

This year’s Super Bowl ad from Olay includes a mission — helping girls learn how to code. It’s part of the company’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign.

The ad follows three astronauts played by actress Busy Phillips, comedian Lilly Singh and retired astronaut Nicole Stott. They board a giant rocket with the Olay logo emblazoned on it.

Katie Couric anchors the coverage of their launch.

“Is there enough space in space for women?” Couric asks. “Who wrote that? Are people still really asking that question?”

The rocket launches and we see Taraji P. Henson, who played NASA legend Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” running mission control.

“When we make space for women, we make space for everybody,” Henson says.

Olay says for every tweet with the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen, it will donate $1 to Girls Who Code — with a maximum donation of $500,000. The organization says it is trying to close the gender gap in the tech industry by getting girls more involved.

