On the ad watch in Avon as Super Sunday approaches

AVON -- The staff at Adams & Knight in Avon are on the watch. At the creative marketing agency that is known for producing a variety of high end ads, they will be viewing the game behind the game on Super Sunday; the commercials.

"Companies go up or down the tubes based on this," said Pat Dugan, creative director at Adams & Knight. Dugan noted that this year the "Three F's" will be key to Super Bowl commercial appeal.

"Family friendly, funny, and feel good," Dugan said. "I don't think you will see anything dark or controversial (this year)."

From Cheetos to Doritos, Dugan said he was fond of a new ad for Snickers.

"So far it's the most classic Super Bowl spot," Dugan said. "Playing off the 'I'd like to buy the World a Coke' idea but they bring Snickers into it."

For 2020, a Super Bowl ad sells for 5.6 million dollars for a 30 second spot.

"The winners will be the ones who are remembered and connect with some sort of emotion," Dugan said.

