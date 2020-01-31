× One on One with Norm Pattis

STAMFORD — On a cold Thursday in the Bronx, Norm Pattis spoke into the mic stand to announce to reporters that his high profile client, Fotis Dulos, was declared dead.

Dulos was charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer went missing in May of 2019.

FOX61 spoke with Pattis the day following Fotis’ death. Pattis discussed the case and his high profile client.

Read some of the quotes from the interview below:

On the limited access of information:

“Reading the newspaper you wouldn’t know it. Listening to television you wouldn’t know it. That’s not the fault of the journalists. It’s just limited information”

On the state’s case against his client:

“I’m confident that had we taken this case to trial he would’ve been found not guilty. Plenty of reasons to doubt the states case. And the state knows it”

Watch the whole interview on FOX61 at 4 p.m.