Pet dies in Canton fire Friday morning

CANTON — A dog perished in a fire in Canton Friday morning.

Officials say, fire and EMS crews were called to condos at 50 East Hill Road for a report of smoking coming from a door.

When crews arrived, they saw smoking coming from all areas of the building and quickly knocked down the fire. Mutual aid was called in from Avon, new Hartford, Simsbury, and Burlington.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet did die.

No other injuries were reported.

